Leak reveals Apple iPhone 16 series's new color options

What's the story Apple will introduce some fresh color options for its new iPhone 16 series, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Per Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be available in Black, White (or Silver), Grey (or Natural Titanium), and Rose colorways. This implies that the Rose might replace the Blue trim currently offered in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Notably, this will mark the first time the Pro series includes a Rose colored iPhone.

Five colors for the standard models

Kuo also revealed the color options for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, which include Black, Green, Pink, Blue, and White. This represents a slight change from the current palette available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models that feature Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. If Kuo's prediction is accurate, it seems that Yellow will be replaced by White in the non-Pro iPhone color options for 2024.

Apple may rename existing options

Kuo further noted that Apple might rename colors used previously, even if they remain the same. He added that even if a color name from an existing phone model is retained for the upcoming series, the actual shade might look different. This suggests that consumers may see familiar colors under new names or slightly altered shades in the iPhone 16 series. Apple typically introduces its new iPhones to the public in early September and releases them later the same month.