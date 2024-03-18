Next Article

The collaboration might not be announced until June

Apple is eyeing Google collaboration for AI-enhanced iPhone features

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:31 pm Mar 18, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Apple is engaging in discussions with Google to integrate the latter's Gemini AI model into future iPhone capabilities, Bloomberg has reported. This arrangement would further strengthen Google's relationship with Apple, which already favors Google as its default search engine on the Safari browser. Additionally, Apple has been in dialog with OpenAI about utilizing its GPT models. This initiative is part of Apple's strategy to stay competitive with other AI players like Microsoft and Anthropic.

Steps

Apple's pursuit of AI and potential external collaborations

Over the past year, Apple's job postings have highlighted an emphasis on generative AI tools, both in-house and external. However, the company's exploration of third-party AI technology implies that its own advancements may not be meeting expectations. The forthcoming iOS 18 software update might showcase some of Apple's proprietary models for on-device functionalities. Yet, for generative AI applications such as crafting images and assisting writing, Apple is contemplating a partnership with an external provider.

Points

Gemini AI: Prospects and hurdles

Despite its promise, Google's Gemini AI has encountered several obstacles. Last month, the firm had to halt its image-generation feature due to the production of historically inaccurate images. Addressing these issues, Google CEO Sundar Pichai labeled Gemini's responses as "completely unacceptable." Moreover, while Google recently blocked election-related inquiries on Gemini worldwide, users discovered methods to bypass these restrictions by introducing typos into their queries.

Insights

Google's Gemini AI in the smartphone arena

Despite hurdles, Google has successfully rolled out smartphone-related capabilities using the Gemini AI. Earlier this year, Google collaborated with Samsung to launch Gemini-powered AI capabilities on the Galaxy S24 handset series. The tech behemoth has also incorporated these features into its Pixel series of phones. These successful deployments indicate a promising future for the use of Gemini AI in smartphones, including potential future integration into iPhones through the proposed collaboration with Apple.

Facts

Potential consequences of Apple-Google AI collaboration

The proposed collaboration between Apple and Google might lead to the incorporation of the Gemini AI engine within iPhones, introducing new generative AI capabilities. The specifics and branding of this potential agreement are yet to be determined. This collaboration, which could be one of the most significant AI deals, might not be announced until June during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It has also been reported that Apple held discussions with OpenAI for iPhone iOS 18 functionalities.