It would be a notable shift from earlier rumors of a fidget spinner-inspired design

iPhone 16 Pro camera rumored to resemble Google Play logo

By Akash Pandey 10:52 pm Feb 25, 202410:52 pm

What's the story Tipster Majin Bu shared a mockup design of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro's camera island on X, which is said to resemble an electric razor and be strikingly similar to Google Play's triangular logo. While the accuracy of this information cannot be confirmed at the moment, it is an interesting departure from previous rumors of a fidget spinner-like design. Bu's sources suggested that the triangular camera island could allow for more cameras to be added to future iPhone models.

Next Article

Previous leaks

Other recent iPhone 16-related rumors and leaks

In addition to the camera island rumor, there have been several other iPhone 16-related leaks and reports. These include claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast the best battery life of any iPhone, a leaked component hinting at changes to non-Pro cameras, a leaked mold showing a design reminiscent of the 2017 model, and two potential colors for the iPhone 16 Pro series. As with the camera island rumor, these details remain unconfirmed until further information is available.

Scenario

Insights and excitement await official confirmation

It is important to note that all iPhone 16 rumors and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing has been officially confirmed by Apple. However, for tech enthusiasts, these tidbits of information can be both exciting and intriguing. As more details emerge, it will be interesting to see which rumors hold true and which are debunked. Until then, we will have to wait and see what Apple has in store for its next-generation iPhone lineup.