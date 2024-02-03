ChatGPT for Vision Pro is available in the visionOS App Store

OpenAI releases ChatGPT app for Apple Vision Pro

By Akash Pandey 10:24 pm Feb 03, 202410:24 pm

What's the story OpenAI has unveiled a new ChatGPT app for the Apple Vision Pro, the new mixed-reality headset. This app lets users chat with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo model, the most advanced version of its language processing system. Users can ask questions, get answers, receive advice, learn about new topics, and even create images and text within the app.

Next Article

Scenario

Among first apps for visionOS

ChatGPT is among the first of over 600 new apps designed for visionOS, the operating system that powers Vision Pro. VisionOS aims to offer a smooth and immersive experience for users who want to engage with digital content in the real world. It is still uncertain if the new ChatGPT app for visionOS will use advanced features like Optic ID, Spatial Audio, and VisionKit of the headset.

Availability

It is free for visionOS users

Current versions of ChatGPT can already chat using text, images, and voice. This will likely become easier with Vision Pro, as users can show ChatGPT images more intuitively or enable complex problem-solving. Users can also create content by describing it to ChatGPT, like inventing new logos or photorealistic scenes. ChatGPT is free for visionOS users, with an optional subscription to ChatGPT Plus for access to GPT-4's features and faster response times.

Insights

Glimpse of future human-AI interaction

The release of ChatGPT for the Vision Pro is a significant step for OpenAI, giving us a peek into the future of human-AI interaction, one that is more natural, intuitive, and immersive. Instead of typing messages into a chat interface, in the coming years, we might increasingly communicate our needs to AI assistants by speaking to them directly. Additionally, we might seamlessly provide real-world images to these assistants by simply directing our gaze at the problem we want to address.