Notably, the Vision Pro isn't compatible with Bluetooth mice

Apple Vision Pro compatible with these Bluetooth-enabled devices

By Akash Pandey 09:28 pm Feb 03, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Apple has published a support document outlining the compatibility of various Bluetooth accessories with its Apple Vision Pro. Although the VR headset is Bluetooth-enabled, Apple emphasized that not all third-party accessories are guaranteed to work with it. The company has provided a list of specific devices that will function seamlessly with the Vision Pro. Here are the Bluetooth accessories compatible with Apple's latest headset.

Next Article

Compatibility

Audio devices and keyboards

All current AirPods and Beats headphones models can connect to the Apple Vision Pro. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is the top choice for the best experience, thanks to its Lossless Audio and ultra-low latency support. Most Bluetooth keyboards from Apple and other brands are compatible, but the Vision Pro doesn't work with older Apple keyboards that use removable batteries. While a virtual keyboard is available for basic input, a Bluetooth keyboard is recommended for extended typing sessions.

More options

Trackpads, controllers, hearing equipment

The Vision Pro doesn't support Bluetooth mice, but it is compatible with the Apple Magic Trackpad. However, older trackpads with removable batteries and those from other manufacturers aren't supported. All Made for iPhone (MFi) Bluetooth controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation controllers, can connect to Vision Pro. Apple says any controller compatible with iPadOS will also work with this device. Additionally, MFi hearing devices can be connected, and some models by Phonak, Poco, and IQBud are also compatible with the headset.