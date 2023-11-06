ChatGPT may let you create personalized chatbots: How it'll work

1/5

Technology 2 min read

ChatGPT may let you create personalized chatbots: How it'll work

By Sanjana Shankar 06:24 pm Nov 06, 202306:24 pm

The custom chatbot creation tool could be announced today

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is preparing for a major update, which will allow subscribers to create personalized chatbots. Leaked screenshots and videos reveal the "GPT builder" feature, which was previously called "Magic Maker." Tibor Blaho, an SEO tool developer, shared a video of the GPT builder's user interface, which lets users create chatbots by using simple prompts. The custom chatbot creator could be announced at OpenAI's developer conference today.

2/5

Customizing chatbots with GPT Builder

The GPT builder will let users select the bot's language, tone, and writing style and configure its name, description, and provide instructions based on its functions. Users can also upload files to make a custom knowledge base for their chatbot. Furthermore, there will be options for web browsing and image generation. A preview pane is included for testing the chatbot during editing. OpenAI plans to launch a marketplace for users to share and explore chatbots created by others.

3/5

Take a look at how GPT Builder will work

4/5

OpenAI plans to introduce a "Team" subscription plan

Additionally, OpenAI will introduce an enterprise "Team" subscription plan. This plan includes unlimited high-speed GPT-4 and four times longer context. The Team plan will offer "Flexible" and "Annual" options, both of which require at least three users. Leaked info suggests pricing at $25 per user per month for the annual option and $30 per month for the non-annual option.

5/5

Competition and future of generative AI

Generative AI is a fast-growing technology area, with companies competing for market share. Elon Musk recently announced "Grok," a chatbot integrated with social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Grok is claimed to have an advantage over ChatGPT due to access to up-to-date information. However, OpenAI's GPT builder feature is expected to enhance ChatGPT's capabilities, shaping the future of conversational agents.