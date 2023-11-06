ASUS ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop now available in India

ASUS ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop now available in India

By Sanjana Shankar 06:03 pm Nov 06, 2023

The laptop is equipped with a 1080p camera. Representative image

ASUS has introduced a new variant of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop in India, a powerful 2-in-1 device with impressive specs. The new model is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS processor which can be configured with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4060 GPUs. It is now available for purchase on the ASUS India website and Amazon.

Display and processor specifications

The ROG Flow X13 features a 13.4-inch QHD+ touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and a brightness of 500 nits. The device comes with 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, which can be expanded using a PCIe slot. The laptop has a backlit chiclet keyboard with a single light, advanced audio technology such as Dolby Atmos and AI noise-canceling, and a 1080p camera.

Connectivity options and battery life

The ROG Flow X13 provides various connectivity options, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, a ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port, a Type C USB 4 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, among others. It also offers Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a card reader. The device packs a 75WHr, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

Pricing

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 variant with model number GV302XU-MU013WS is priced at Rs. 1.74 lakh. The laptop variant with model number GV302XV-MU016WS carries a price tag of Rs. 1.84 lakh.