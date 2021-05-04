ASUS ROG Flow X13's India launch set for May 12

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 03:06 pm

As an addition to its portfolio of high-end gaming laptops, ASUS will launch the ROG Flow X13 model in India on May 12, according to Business Insider.

To recall, it made its official debut at the CES 2021 in January this year. The Flow 13 comes with a 360-degree hinge, an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series chipset, and a 62Whr battery.

Design and display

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 features a 2-in-1 form factor with a 360-degree hinge, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and a fingerprint scanner.

It bears a 13.4-inch WQUXGA (3840x2400 pixels) glossy touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a refresh rate of 60Hz with adaptive sync support.

The device weighs 1.30kg.

Information

ASUS ROG Flow X13 draws power from up to AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS chipset, paired with 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home/Pro (depending upon the model) and packs a 62Whr battery.

Connectivity

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 comes with a USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-C ports, a ROG XG mobile interface, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop also has a noise-canceling microphone, a 720p web camera, and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.

Information

ASUS ROG Flow X13: Pricing and availability

ASUS will announce the pricing and availability details of the ROG Flow X13 in India at the time of launch, which will happen on May 12. However, given its specifications, it will cost upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.