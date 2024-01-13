Apple tweaks iPhone 16 Pro Action button design yet again

By Akash Pandey 11:31 pm Jan 13, 202411:31 pm

The iPhone 16 Pro might have a small Action button similar to its predecessor

Apple has again made some adjustments to the Action button on the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, as per recent prototypes observed by MacRumors. The current "Proto2" development stage suggests that Apple is opting for a familiar design, which resembles the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro. During the development of the iPhone 16 Pro, the tech giant experimented with four button layouts and two sizes for the Action button.

Evolution of iPhone 16 Pro Action button designs

The earliest iPhone 16 Pro prototype featured a unified volume button and a small Action button on the left, with a right-aligned power button. This design was initially part of Project Bongo—an effort to introduce haptic buttons to iPhone 15 Pro. The second prototype had a unified volume button, larger Action button, and "Capture button" on the right below the power button. Subsequent prototypes included separate volume buttons, a capacitive Action button, and a Capture button flush with the frame.

Current design resembles iPhone 15 Pro

In the latest "Proto2" design, Apple has chosen a smaller Action button that closely resembles the one on the iPhone 15 Pro, moving away from the larger, flush appearance. It remains uncertain how this change impacts Apple's efforts toward a capacitive Action button, but such a significant design alteration could mean it has been scrapped or delayed. Do note that further design modifications are always possible, and this information may not represent the final design of the iPhone 16 Pro.