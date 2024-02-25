The IP52-rated Moto RAZR 40 is resistant to water splashes

Looking for affordable flip phone? Consider Moto RAZR 40

By Akash Pandey 10:46 pm Feb 25, 202410:46 pm

What's the story Motorola released the Moto RAZR 40 in June 2023. Currently among India's most budget-friendly flip smartphones, it is now retailing at Rs. 44,999. The device boasts a primary foldable screen, a secondary mini display, and the largest battery capacity found on a flip phone. You can grab one on Amazon, Motorola's website, or at Reliance Digital offline stores, with limited-time discounts available for select credit cards.

Next Article

Highlights

It packs 64MP main camera with OIS

The Moto RAZR 40 sports a 6.9-inch Full HD+ (2640x1080 pixels) primary foldable OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also features a secondary 1.5-inch screen (368x194) adjacent to the rear camera setup. On the rear, it has a 64MP (OIS) main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front. Under the hood, you will find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and Adreno 644 GPU powering this device.

Hardware details

Phone runs Android 13-based MyUX

The Moto RAZR 40 comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, running on MyUX based on Android 13. An Android 14 update is expected soon. Equipped with a 4,200mAh battery, the phone supports 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. This 5G-enabled device also offers support for 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB-C. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and color options like Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream.

Other options

What are the alternatives to Moto RAZR 40?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, priced at Rs. 64,999, is an alternative to the Moto RAZR 40. Often available for approximately Rs 40,000 (inclusive of deals and discounts), it comes with bank offers at select retailers. Another option is the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip, priced at Rs. 54,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 39,000 with seasonal discounts.