You can now purchase products from Amazon within Snapchat

1/3

Business 1 min read

You can now purchase products from Amazon within Snapchat

By Rishabh Raj 11:47 am Nov 14, 202311:47 am

The ad integration on Snapchat will offer users real-time pricing

Amazon has recently forged a partnership with Snap, enabling users to buy items directly from advertisements within the Snapchat app, as reported by The Information. This collaboration comes on the heels of a similar arrangement between Amazon and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. Presently, the innovative feature is being introduced to users in the US, facilitating smooth in-app shopping experiences without leaving Snapchat.

2/3

Real-time pricing and Prime eligibility

The ad integration on Snapchat will offer users real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, and delivery estimates for Amazon products, as mentioned by an Amazon representative. The goal of this alliance is to improve user experience by providing easy access and current information on Amazon products right inside the Snapchat app.

3/3

Expanding Amazon's advertising reach

In response to the development, Reuters sought comment from Amazon, but the e-commerce giant is yet to provide an official statement. Snap has also declined to comment on the partnership. The collaboration between Amazon and Snapchat signifies a continued trend of major tech companies leveraging partnerships to create synergies between e-commerce and social media, potentially reshaping the landscape of online shopping.