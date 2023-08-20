Technology

LG Objet Collection smart TV gets 50% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 03:02 pm 1 min read

The smart TV gets an α9 Gen5 AI processor (Photo credit: LG)

Amazon is offering a limited-time 50% discount on the 55-inch LG Objet Collection smart TV, making it an excellent addition to any home entertainment setup. Originally priced at Rs. 2,69,990, it is now selling at Rs. 1,49,900. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 bank discount. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 2,550 in exchange for an old television.

Have a look at the television's highlights

The LG Objet Collection TV boasts a 55-inch 4K OLED display, with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, HLG/HDR10 Pro, Filmmaker mode, and Dolby Vision IQ. Its sleek design with ultra-thin bezels will complement any home decor. Powered by an α9 Gen5 AI processor and running on WebOS, this television provides access to popular streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

Gaming and visual upscaling features are impressive

The LG Objet Collection TV is equipped with HDMI and USB ports. It comes with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit integration. The television also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device pairing. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer feature, which allows for casual gaming with customizable settings. Additionally, the 4K Upscaler enhances clarity when watching non-4K videos, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience.