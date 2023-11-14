Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 11:24 am Nov 14, 2023

BNB is down over 3% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.94% over the last 24 hours, trading at $36,587.51. It is 4.94% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.97% from yesterday and is trading at $2,059.25. From the previous week, it is up 8.78%. They have market capitalizations of $714.73 billion and $247.63 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $243.35, which is 0.59% lower than yesterday and 3.21% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.65% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.90% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.45%) and $0.077 (down 1.83%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 32.32% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $54.36 (down 7.07%), $5.42 (down 3.81%), $0.0000088 (down 3.13%), and $0.99 (up 6.38%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 32.32% while Polka Dot has risen by 9.46%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.33% whereas Polygon is 28.95% up.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Bitget Token, Frax Share, Immutable, Maker, and MultiversX. They are trading at $0.55 (up 13.61%), $7.60 (up 12.97%), $1.22 (up 10.67%), $1,412.25 (up 9.38%), and $44.94 (up 4.07%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $24,500 (down 3.92%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, 0x Protocol, Gas, Huobi Token, and Avalanche. They are trading at $3.24 (down 14.56%), $0.55 (down 11.16%), $8.45 (down 10.19%), $2.82 (down 9.06%), and $16.75 (down 7.38%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.63 (down 10.29%), $36,537.32 (down 1.57%), $16.63 (down 11.71%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), and $5.35 (down 2.63%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Theta Network, Stacks, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.68 (up 5.38%), $1.10 (down 2.32%), $0.99 (down 4.33%), $0.66 (down 0.02%), and $0.44 (up 2.63%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 1.49% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.6 billion, which marks a 39.63% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.17 trillion three months ago.