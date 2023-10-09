Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Sanjana Shankar 10:34 am Oct 09, 202310:34 am

Ethereum is down over 5% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.16% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,951.81. It is 0.35% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.06% from yesterday to trade at $1,634.69. It has fallen 5.30% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $545.3 billion and $196.59 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $212.05, which is 0.13% less than yesterday and 3.10% lower from the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.76% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.90% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.25%) and $0.066 (down 0.90%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.35 (down 0.55%), $4.02 (down 0.99%), $0.0000077 (down 0.88%), and $0.55 (down 1.01%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.06% while Polka Dot is down 5.38%. Shiba Inu is down 4.56% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 0.99%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Lido DAO, MultiversX, Compound, Klaytn, and Algorand. They are trading at $1.62 (up 2.67%), $24.52 (up 1.39%), $44 (up 1.36%), $0.11 (up 1.34%), and $0.11 (up 1.16%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $207.0111 (down 0.40%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Avalanche, Zcash, Bitcoin SV, and Mantle. They are trading at $0.99 (down 4.98%), $9.96 (down 4.43%), $26.31 (down 2.85%), $34.44 (down 2.46%), and $0.33 (down 2.44%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $27,945.72 (down 0.23%), $7.64 (down 0.17%), $9.96 (down 4.43%), and $4.36 (down 0.26%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.11 (up 0.40%), $0.55 (down 1.34%), $1.82 (down 0.55%), $0.55 (down 0.15%), and $0.66 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.99 billion, which marks a 14.34% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.04 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.