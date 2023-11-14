Once a street vendor, Bikanervala chairman passes away at 86



By Rishabh Raj 11:04 am Nov 14, 202311:04 am

Hailing from Bikaner, Kedarnath Aggarwal relocated to Delhi in the 1950s

Kedarnath Aggarwal, the founder and Chairperson of Bikanervala, a renowned Indian sweet shop chain, passed away on Monday at the age of 86. Affectionately known as 'Kakaji,' Aggarwal's entrepreneurial venture started as a street vendor selling bhujia and rasgulla in old Delhi alongside his brother, Satyanarayan Aggarwal. Bikanervala announced in a statement that his passing "marked the end of an era that has enriched palates and touched countless lives."

A void in the culinary landscape

Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Bikanervala Group's Managing Director, shared his sorrow over Kakaji's death, stating, "Kakaji's departure is not just a loss to Bikanervala; it's a void in the culinary landscape. His vision and leadership will forever guide our culinary journey." Radhey Mohan Aggarwal, Kedarnath's eldest son and Director of Bikanervala Group, emphasized that they will continue his legacy with a profound sense of responsibility.

The inspiring journey of Kedarnath Aggarwal

Hailing from Bikaner, Kedarnath Aggarwal relocated to Delhi in the 1950s with his brother to launch their own venture. Their family had operated a sweet shop named Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar since 1905. Initially, the brothers sold bhujia and rasgulla in buckets on old Delhi's streets before opening a store in Chandni Chowk. Utilizing family recipes to create sweets and snacks, they eventually evolved Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar into Bikanervala.

Bikanervala's global presence

Presently, Bikanervala runs over 60 outlets in India and has a presence in countries such as the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal, and the UAE. The company's signature dishes include Moong Dal Halwa, Bikaneri Bhujia, and Kaju Katli, among others. Kedarnath Aggarwal's journey from a street vendor to founding Bikanervala serves as a motivating example of entrepreneurship and perseverance.