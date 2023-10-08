Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB today

Solana is currently trading at $23, which is 1.97% down since yesterday

Bitcoin has surged 0.04% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,946.25 currently. It is up by 3.32% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 0.47% from yesterday and is trading at $1,634.17. From last week, it is down by 2.47%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $545.21 billion and $196.51 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $212.01, which is 0.72% less than yesterday and 1.52% lower from the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling by 0.14% in the last 24 hours. It is up 1.09% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.02%) and $0.066 (down 0.28%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 10.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.42 (down 1.97%), $4.06 (down 0.55%), $0.0000077 (up 0.099%), and $0.55 (down 2.06%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 10.22% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.45%. Shiba Inu is down 1.92% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 5.47%.

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Trust Wallet Token, dYdX, Monero, Filecoin, and VeChain. They are trading at $1.04 (up 12.86%), $2.06 (up 3.29%), $155.37 (up 2.05%), $3.40 (up 1.90%), and $0.011 (up 1.83%), respectively.

What is going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Avalanche, THORChain, GMX, Conflux, and Sui. They are trading at $10.41 (down 6.74%), $1.73 (down 4.21%), $38.37 (down 3.92%), $0.11 (down 3.58%), and $0.44 (down 3.03%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $27,986.11 (up 0.21%), $7.63 (up 0.06%), $10.40 (down 6.64%), and $4.36 (down 0.71%), respectively.

Top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.09 (down 0.84%), $0.55 (up 1.46%), $1.82 (up 0.48%), $0.55 (down 0.86%), and $0.66 (down 0.69%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $15.74 billion, which marks a 40.57% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.