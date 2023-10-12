Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

By Sanjana Shankar 11:00 am Oct 12, 202311:00 am

Polka Dot has fallen 8.3% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.17% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,785.63. It is 3.30% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.03% from yesterday and is trading at $1,558.32. From the previous week, it is down 5.30%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $522.71 billion and $187.43 billion, respectively.

2/9

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $205.51, which is 0.38% lower than yesterday and 3.48% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 1.27% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.37% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.47%) and $0.055 (down 1.31%), respectively.

3/9

Solana is down by 7.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.68 (down 2.93%), $3.71 (down 1.27%), $0.0000066 (down 1.15%), and $0.55 (down 0.44%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.17% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.3%. Shiba Inu has lost 6.35% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 8.78%.

4/9

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Loom Network, Frax Share, Gala, Bitcoin SV, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.04%), $5.44 (up 4.45%), $0.011 (up 3.83%), $33.82 (up 3.40%), and $1.05 (up 2.42%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $202.5000 (down 5.31%), respectively.

6/9

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Rocket Pool, dYdX, Trust Wallet Token, and Mantle. They are trading at $1.53 (down 7.96%), $18.48 (down 4.01%), $1.84 (down 3.44%), $0.99 (down 3.15%), and $0.33 (down 2.96%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $26,809.08 (down 1.07%), $7.33 (up 1.79%), $9.16 (down 1.83%), and $4.11 (up 0.14%), respectively.

8/9

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.92 (down 0.77%), $0.44 (down 0.11%), $1.77 (down 1.08%), $0.55 (up 1.69%), and $0.66 (down 2.83%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 1.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.2 billion, which marks a 13.82% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion.