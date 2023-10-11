Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Sanjana Shankar 11:07 am Oct 11, 202311:07 am

Ethereum is down 4.78% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.76% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,122. Compared to last week, it is down 0.97%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.47% from yesterday to trade at $1,560.71. It has fallen 4.78% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $529.25 billion and $187.76 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $206.48, a 0.03% decrease from yesterday and 2.17% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 1.73% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.03% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.76%) and $0.055 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Solana is down by 3.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.29 (up 0.99%), $3.76 (down 1.99%), $0.0000066 (down 1.16%), and $0.55 (down 2.31%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.63% while Polka Dot is down 6.32%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.35% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 6.98%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Render, UNUS SED LEO, Optimism, Terra Classic, and Klaytn. They are trading at $1.79 (up 4.84%), $3.72 (up 1.58%), $1.25 (up 1.37%), $0.000055 (up 1.27%), and $0.11 (up 0.90%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $20700 (up 2.48%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Tezos, dYdX, IOTA, Cosmos, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $0.66 (down 7.07%), $1.90 (down 4.34%), $0.11 (down 4.29%), $6.57 (down 3.66%), and $0.44 (down 3.55%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $27,108.63 (down 1.77%), $7.21 (down 1.19%), $9.35 (down 2.16%), and $4.11 (down 0.23%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $2.94 (up 0.64%), $0.44 (down 0.40%), $1.79 (up 4.76%), $0.66 (down 6.90%), and $0.55 (down 3.31%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $23.9 billion, which marks a 16.6% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.