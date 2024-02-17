iPhone 12-like camera design might finally make a comeback

What's the story Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 16 series in Q3 2024. Now, a recent leak has suggested a major shift in the iPhone 16's camera design, featuring a vertical rear camera layout instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. This leak came from Majin Bu, an X/Twitter user with a history of several accurate iPhone leaks, and has been independently verified by industry insiders with MacRumors.

Verification of leaked camera chassis

MacRumors's sources confirmed that the leaked component in Majin Bu's post is the main camera chassis for Apple's "I-34" camera project, designed for the base model iPhone 16, set to launch later this year. This rumored change is consistent with previous leaks and prototype images pointing to an updated camera design for the iPhone 16 series.

Possible functional implications

The move to a vertical camera setup could also have practical benefits. One possibility is that Apple intends to extend its Spatial Video feature, which allows 3D video capture viewable with Vision Pro, beyond the iPhone Pro models. The new change would make the standard iPhone 16 more appealing, although Apple is yet to officially confirm this.

Additional iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 is also anticipated to inherit the Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as get a new Capture button with force-sensor technology on its right side. It's important to note that leaks, even those with verified components, don't guarantee Apple's final plans. However, growing evidence suggests a significant change in the iPhone 16's camera design.