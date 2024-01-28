Brief

Trusted aide to hardware executives

Novotney was recognized as a key figure by numerous top hardware engineering executives at Apple. He played a vital role in advancing multiple iterations of the iPod and iPhone and was selected by Apple's former hardware boss, Dan Riccio, to assist in steering the development of the iPad. Moreover, Novotney played a significant part in launching the Apple Watch.

Novotney helped Apple start efforts to develop EV

Besides leading the work on home devices, Novotney was one of the key executives who helped Apple venture into electric vehicle development under the project name Titan. However, amid a reorganization of the car project due to persistent challenges, he was transitioned to a new role as a senior executive overseeing the upcoming home devices in robotics and artificial intelligence domains.

'Now is the time for me to move on'

In a memo to Apple colleagues, Novotney wrote, "I have been so very lucky along the way to be part of so many amazing teams that developed everything from iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch and so many more." "Apple has been my life, but now is the time for me to move on and help bring to life a new set of products," he added.

New role

Novotney commences his tenure at Rivian on Monday

At Rivian Automotive Inc., Novotney will become senior vice president of vehicle programs and report to Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe. Rivian, a California-based maker of electric SUVs and pickup trucks, sees the hire as a major achievement. Novotney will begin his position at the company on Monday. In his new role, he will oversee product management for products and engineering.