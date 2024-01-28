Apple loses veteran who worked on EV project to Rivian
DJ Novotney, an Apple veteran serving as vice president of hardware engineering, is leaving the company, per Bloomberg. His extensive tenure involved contributions to products like the iPod, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. This marks the second significant departure from Apple to Rivian in January. Earlier this month, Jonas Reinke, Apple's product, mobility, and auto services head, joined Rivian as VP of product management.
Trusted aide to hardware executives
Novotney was recognized as a key figure by numerous top hardware engineering executives at Apple. He played a vital role in advancing multiple iterations of the iPod and iPhone and was selected by Apple's former hardware boss, Dan Riccio, to assist in steering the development of the iPad. Moreover, Novotney played a significant part in launching the Apple Watch.
Novotney helped Apple start efforts to develop EV
Besides leading the work on home devices, Novotney was one of the key executives who helped Apple venture into electric vehicle development under the project name Titan. However, amid a reorganization of the car project due to persistent challenges, he was transitioned to a new role as a senior executive overseeing the upcoming home devices in robotics and artificial intelligence domains.
'Now is the time for me to move on'
In a memo to Apple colleagues, Novotney wrote, "I have been so very lucky along the way to be part of so many amazing teams that developed everything from iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch and so many more." "Apple has been my life, but now is the time for me to move on and help bring to life a new set of products," he added.
Novotney commences his tenure at Rivian on Monday
At Rivian Automotive Inc., Novotney will become senior vice president of vehicle programs and report to Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe. Rivian, a California-based maker of electric SUVs and pickup trucks, sees the hire as a major achievement. Novotney will begin his position at the company on Monday. In his new role, he will oversee product management for products and engineering.