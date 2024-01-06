Apple might announce Siri with generative AI capabilities at WWDC

Siri's AI transformation will help it compete against Google's Assistant with Bard

Apple is said to be gearing up to preview a new iteration of Siri featuring generative artificial intelligence (AI) and multiple novel functionalities at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2024. The leak comes from a post on the Korean social media platform Naver, shared by the tech blogger yeux1122, known for sharing reliable Apple-related rumors. The potential updates for Siri include new generative AI features based on Apple's in-house Ajax model, enhanced personalization, and more natural conversations.

Why does this story matter?

Back when Siri made its debut during the iPhone 4s launch in 2011, users were thrilled to have a personal virtual assistant, and its potential seemed limitless. However, nowadays, it is often more of a source of frustration, particularly when compared to Google Assistant. Year after year, those immersed in the Apple ecosystem anticipate significant enhancements to Siri, hoping for more than just a new voice or accent. The year 2024 could be the one where substantial improvements finally happen.

Other rumored improvements and features

Siri is expected to get several other rumored enhancements, including a microphone upgrade for better comprehension of users' questions. Furthermore, it is speculated that Siri might enable users to begin a conversation on their iPhone and seamlessly continue it on an iPad or Mac, suggesting it will retain conversation information from one device to another. It is also tipped to include a new "Apple-specific creational service," which might relate to some Siri-based Shortcuts abilities rumored for iOS 18.

iPhone 16, future models to get upgraded Siri

The AI improvements should make Siri a more effective digital assistant by addressing issues like providing direct responses instead of web search results. The upgraded version of Apple's voice assistant is said to be available on the iPhone 16 series and future models.