Microsoft Teams to arrive on Android Auto next month

Technology

By Akash Pandey 11:05 pm Jan 06, 202411:05 pm

Be ready to join meetings or make hands-free calls while driving

Microsoft Teams is gearing up to launch Android Auto support in February, enabling users to participate in meetings and make hands-free calls while on the road. This integration follows Google's announcement at I/O 2023 that Teams would be coming to Android Auto, though no specific release date was given. With this update, Microsoft Teams will join other video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Webex, which have become accessible on Android Auto since September 2023.

Initial features to focus on audio calls

Initially, Microsoft Teams on Android Auto will concentrate on audio calls, allowing users to "join meetings and make calls" directly from their infotainment system's calendar view. However, Microsoft has not yet shared any details about messaging features within the app. The inclusion of Teams signifies a shift in Android Auto's focus, which began with media and navigation apps before expanding to smart home apps, weather apps, and passenger games.

Android Auto's growing popularity among car manufacturers

In the past year, both Android Auto and Android Automotive have gained considerable popularity among car manufacturers. Google says that 200 million cars now feature Android Auto integration. The platform has also welcomed popular apps like The Weather Channel and YouTube, as well as several video conferencing services. This growth highlights the rising demand for versatile in-car entertainment and communication options for drivers and passengers alike.