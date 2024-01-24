Details

Apple Car's autonomous features

The Level 2+ system in the Apple Car is expected to include limited self-driving features like lane centering and braking/accelerating support, similar to Tesla's Autopilot, which is also classified as Level 2. According to Bloomberg, Apple sees this change in direction as a "pivotal moment," with sources familiar with the plans suggesting that the success of the scaled-down Apple Car could make or break the entire project.

Strategy

The project might be scrapped if deemed unsatisfactory

Describing the car, Gurman wrote, "Either the company is finally able to deliver this product with reduced expectations or top executives may seriously reconsider the project's existence." Apple has reportedly discussed its revised strategy with potential manufacturing partners in Europe and still plans to eventually offer a Level 4 autonomous system. However, its debut is set to be more modest.

Spending

Apple has invested millions in the project

Bloomberg describes the meetings leading up to Apple's decision as "frenzied," involving CEO Tim Cook, the Apple board, and project head Kevin Lynch. The company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Project Titan since the mid-2010s. The money was focused on powertrains, self-driving hardware and software, car interiors and exteriors, and other essential components.