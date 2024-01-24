Apple Car set for 2028 launch with reduced self-driving capabilities
Apple's highly anticipated "Apple Car" project has shifted gears from a fully autonomous car to an electric vehicle (EV) more akin to Tesla's offerings. Its launch date is set for no earlier than 2028, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The car's self-driving capabilities have been scaled back from a Level 5 system (complete automation) to a Level 2+ setup (partial automation). This means it would offer some self-driving features but still require the driver's full attention.
Apple Car's autonomous features
The Level 2+ system in the Apple Car is expected to include limited self-driving features like lane centering and braking/accelerating support, similar to Tesla's Autopilot, which is also classified as Level 2. According to Bloomberg, Apple sees this change in direction as a "pivotal moment," with sources familiar with the plans suggesting that the success of the scaled-down Apple Car could make or break the entire project.
The project might be scrapped if deemed unsatisfactory
Describing the car, Gurman wrote, "Either the company is finally able to deliver this product with reduced expectations or top executives may seriously reconsider the project's existence." Apple has reportedly discussed its revised strategy with potential manufacturing partners in Europe and still plans to eventually offer a Level 4 autonomous system. However, its debut is set to be more modest.
Apple has invested millions in the project
Bloomberg describes the meetings leading up to Apple's decision as "frenzied," involving CEO Tim Cook, the Apple board, and project head Kevin Lynch. The company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Project Titan since the mid-2010s. The money was focused on powertrains, self-driving hardware and software, car interiors and exteriors, and other essential components.