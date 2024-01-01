CES 2024: AI to take center stage with industry giants

By Dwaipayan Roy

AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm might reveal AI-focused chips

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 will kick off on January 9. It is predicted to be flooded with artificial intelligence (AI) breakthroughs from big names like Amazon, NVIDIA, Samsung, Asus, Dell, and Intel. This year's event is expected to be a game-changer, as the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, ignited an AI arms race. Anshel Sag, a Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, likens this year's AI surge to a "tsunami" compared to last year's "wave."

AI integration in various devices and services

At CES 2024, AI is set to be incorporated into a vast array of devices and services, such as cameras, speakers, cars, scooters, headphones, and TVs. The event will showcase the evolution of ChatGPT-like question-and-response services for seamless interaction. Tech giants like AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm are expected to reveal chips that support on-device AI services, making tasks like voice-to-text and computer vision feel more instantaneous.

AI becoming an inherent ingredient in technology

As AI takes center stage at CES, Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, believes that AI will become as integral to technology as the internet. Over time, it will blend into the background as it turns more commonplace. While AI may be the star of the show at CES 2024, the event is sure to be a hotbed of innovation where industry trends will be shaped and the future comes to life before our eyes.