Polestar aims for a "truly climate-neutral car" by 2030

By Akash Pandey 05:09 pm Nov 14, 202305:09 pm

The Polestar 0 project consists of 3 main phases (Representative image)

Electric vehicle maker Polestar has committed to producing a "truly climate-neutral car" by 2030 through its research and development initiative. The project is called Polestar 0. Starting in 2020, it focuses on minimizing the environmental footprint of the company's supply chain and manufacturing processes. Hans Pehrson, who previously led Polestar's R&D and now oversees the project, told Autocar that the objective is to develop a "commercialized car" rather than just a concept.

Polestar 0 project is divided into three distinct stages

The decade-long Polestar 0 initiative consists of three main phases. Pehrson noted that the specific type of vehicle, whether it be a convertible, SUV, city car, or something else, will be determined at a later stage. He shared that they have a comprehensive timeline in place to reach their target, with production slated to begin in 2030. By 2027, they must initiate detailed product development. Before that, they need to explore various factors such as design, materials, and battery positioning.

Partnerships and innovative materials for the project

Over 30 companies have joined forces with Polestar for the Polestar 0 project, showcasing some of their innovations at the recent Polestar Day event in Los Angeles. Among these are seats crafted from 'fossil-free steel' by SSAB, plant waste-derived plastics from Dama BioPlastics, and a material called PaperShell that transforms paper back into wood. Pehrson indicated that if they achieve a breakthrough soon, it could be incorporated into a model-year update or a new vehicle launch between 2024 and 2026.