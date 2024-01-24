Design changes

Notable exterior updates include revamped LED lighting, with the higher-end Golf models boasting full-LED headlights and a backlit VW emblem. Buyers can choose a Matrix LED system with a high beam nearly twice as strong as the standard option. The rear taillights showcase 3D-like graphics and offer three customizable patterns. Volkswagen is also launching four new metallic paint shades and five alloy wheel designs ranging from 16-inch to 19-inch.

The Golf's refreshed interior, previewed earlier this month at CES, includes traditional buttons on the steering wheel for the hot hatch and Golf R versions. The infotainment system features a sizable tablet-style screen, a 10.4-inch unit on lower-priced models and a 12.9-inch panel on the range-topping versions. Capacitive climate control sliders with illumination remain unchanged, and an optional head-up display is also offered.

Performance

The base Golf model comes with a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that produces either 113hp or 148hp of peak power. The mild-hybrid variant gets the 1.5-liter eTSI setup and has identical outputs but is exclusively available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A more powerful 2.0-liter TSI engine with 201hp is also an option. For diesel fans, the 2.0-liter TDI motor develops 113hp with a six-speed manual or 148hp with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The eHybrid version boasts a 201hp TSI mill, a six-speed DSG, and a front-wheel-drive setup, along with a larger lithium-ion battery pack that extends the all-electric range up to 100km. The plug-in hybrid now supports AC charging at 11kW and DC charging up to 50kW, taking just 25 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%. With a fully charged battery and a full tank of gas, Volkswagen estimates a total range of up to 1,000km.