Porsche to discontinue ICE-powered Macan in Europe: Here's why

Dec 15, 2023

Porsche Macan rides on designer multi-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche is gearing up to discontinue sales of its ICE-powered Macan in the European Union (EU) by March next year. The reason behind this decision is the vehicle's inability to meet upcoming cybersecurity regulations. This comes as a major blow for the German marque, as the mid-size SUV has been its top-selling product in Europe.

Too costly to upgrade the car

Porsche developed the Macan SUV before the exact requirements of the cybersecurity regulations were known. A company spokesperson told Automotive News Europe that updating the current Macan to comply with new requirements would be too expensive. Research company Dataforce reports that nearly 20,000 Macan units were sold in Europe during the first 10 months of 2023. Porsche will stop selling the SUV in all 27 EU countries.

Porsche's shift to electric vehicles

Porsche is anyway planning to launch the third-generation Macan as an electric vehicle (EV) on a new platform co-developed with Audi. Audi will also release its version of the model called the Q6 E-Tron. Furthermore, the 718 Boxster and Cayman models are expected to go electric around 2025.