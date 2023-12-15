Yamaha R3 goes official in India at Rs. 4.64 lakh

Yamaha R3 goes official in India at Rs. 4.64 lakh

Yamaha has unveiled its most anticipated supersport offering, the R3, in India. It costs Rs. 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike are already underway, with deliveries anticipated to begin early next year. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the R3's higher price is attributed to this route. Yamaha is offering two color options for its capable motorcycle: Blue and Black.

Features and specifications of the new Yamaha R3

The Yamaha R3's design resembles its larger counterparts, though not as sharp as the legendary R1. The bike features dual LED headlamps and an LCD instrument cluster, albeit without Bluetooth connectivity. The R3 is powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin engine (40.4hp/29.4Nm), that is linked to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are tackled by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. Braking is managed by disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.

Competitors of the Yamaha R3 in India

Competing in the Indian market, the Yamaha R3 goes head-to-head with the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the iconic KTM RC 390. These motorcycles offer comparable performance and features, making the decision difficult for potential buyers. With the R3's launch, Yamaha aims to seize a portion of India's growing sports bike segment and cater to enthusiasts seeking a blend of performance and style in their two-wheelers.