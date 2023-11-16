2024 Honda CBR500R vs Kawasaki Ninja 500: Which is better

2024 Honda CBR500R vs Kawasaki Ninja 500: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2023

Honda CBR500R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off the new-generation CBR500R for the global markets with a price tag of £6,699 (around Rs. 6.9 lakh). With a revised 471cc parallel-twin motor, the supersport rivals the all-new Ninja 500 from its Japanese compatriot, Kawasaki. Between these two capable middleweight sports bikes, which one is a better buy? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The sub-500cc motorcycle segment has been growing rapidly across the world in recent years. People are opting for bikes that can be used for commuting as well as long rides. After witnessing the overwhelming response to the KTM RC 390 and the recently introduced Aprilia RS 457, both Kawasaki and Honda have introduced the Ninja 500 and CBR500R, respectively.

Honda CBR500R looks more appealing with its sleek design

The 2024 Honda CBR500R has a sleek fully-faired design with dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features dual-pod LED headlamp units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and a TFT instrument panel. Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels.

Both motorcycles come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Honda CBR500R and Kawasaki Ninja 500 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The former has inverted forks on the front side, while the latter gets telescopic front forks. Both motorcycles feature a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The CBR500R packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Honda CBR500R is a refreshed 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is backed by an all-new 451cc, inline-two-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 45hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both supersport offerings are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In the UK, the 2024 Honda CBR500R can be yours at £6,699 (roughly Rs. 6.9 lakh). On the other hand, we expect the India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 to cost around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2024 CBR500R makes more sense with its sleek and aggressive design as well as the potent parallel-twin motor.