Renault working on Legend low-cost electric city car: Check features

1/3

Auto 1 min read

Renault working on Legend low-cost electric city car: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 am Nov 16, 202303:05 am

The car will be built in Slovenia

Renault is set to unveil an electric city car, the 'Legend,' which will boast a sub-$20,000 (around Rs. 16.6 lakh) price tag and claim to offer "best-in-class" efficiency. This new addition will be a crucial part of Renault's growing European portfolio, which includes seven electric vehicles (EVs). The Legend's debut is scheduled for later today, at a Capital Markets Day event for Renault Group's newly established Ampere spin-off company.

2/3

Legend's efficiency and CO2 emissions

Renault Group characterizes the Legend as a "fit-for-purpose urban vehicle with no compromise." The car's impressive efficiency of 10km/kWh and 75% lower CO2 emissions over its lifecycle compared to the "average European ICE car sold in 2023" will make it an attractive option. The Legend is expected to cost less than $110 (around Rs. 9,140) per month.

3/3

What about its availability?

Automotive News Europe reports that the Legend could potentially be produced at Renault's facility in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. The new EV will replace the aging Twingo, which has been on the market for nearly a decade and is still available in some left-hand-drive regions. Meanwhile, the Zoe, another Renault EV that has been around for ten years, will be succeeded by the upcoming 5 model.