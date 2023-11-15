Mahindra XUV700 SUV has 70,000 pending orders in November

1/2

Auto 1 min read

Mahindra XUV700 SUV has 70,000 pending orders in November

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Nov 15, 202307:50 pm

The car has a waiting time of up to 25 weeks

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has announced that it has a backlog of nearly 286,000 vehicles across its product lineup as of November 2023. A large chunk of these outstanding orders is due to the Mahindra XUV700 SUV, with 70,000 bookings still pending and awaiting delivery to customers throughout India. Owing to the high demand for the vehicle, those who place an order in November can expect a wait time of up to 25 weeks before getting their hands on it.

2/2

XUV700 continues to receive high demand

Even with the substantial number of outstanding orders, the Mahindra XUV700 remains highly sought after. It has garnered an average of 9,000 reservations each month. The total monthly new bookings for Mahindra vehicles now stand at 51,000 units. To put things in perspective, the XUV700 had 78,000 open bookings in May of this year, signifying a reduction in pending orders but a consistent demand for the model.