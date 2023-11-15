Toyota Rumion MPV clocks a waiting period of 1.5 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:27 pm Nov 15, 2023

The car comes in 3 trims

This November, Toyota revealed the latest waiting periods for its lineup, with the Rumion experiencing a notable surge. The CNG versions of the Rumion now face a waiting period of up to 78 weeks, a significant increase from the 16-week timeframe in October. On the other hand, those opting for petrol-powered models can expect a wait of up to 26 weeks from the booking date.

Rumion available in three variants and five colour options

The Toyota Rumion is available in three distinct trims: S, G, and V. Each trim is designed to cater to various customer tastes and budgets, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the Ertiga-based MPV is offered in five color choices, such as Rustic Brown, Iconic Gray, Spunky Blue, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver. This broad selection enables customers to pick a model that aligns with their requirements and individual style.