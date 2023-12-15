Yamaha MT-03 goes official at Rs. 4.6 lakh: Check features

Yamaha has launched its eagerly awaited streetfighter offering, the MT-03, in India at Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 5,000 more affordable than its supersport sibling, the R3. Going head-to-head with rivals like the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R, the bike aims to dominate the sub-500cc segment by gaining popularity among young buyers.

Engine specifications and features of the streetfighter motorcycle

The Yamaha MT-03 boasts a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power and 29.4Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike rolls on 17-inch designer wheels on both ends, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The MT-03 also has an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster.

Pricing, localization plans, and color options

Imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit from Indonesia, the Yamaha MT-03 is available in two color options: Cyan Blue and Black. There are no details on the bike's localization in India at the moment. However, if it garners a positive response in the market, localization may be considered. With its pricing set at Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), the MT-03 aims to carve out a strong presence in the Indian streetfighter bike segment.