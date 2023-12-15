Kawasaki W175 Street vs Apache RTR 160: Which is better
Kawasaki has introduced its most affordable offering, the retro-inspired W175 Street in India at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The old-school charmer competes against the modern-age TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the sub-200cc commuter segment on our shores. Both motorcycles have their unique appeal and fan following. But which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
The sub-200cc segment in India has been growing rapidly in the past few years. From no-nonsense commuters to sporty naked offerings, a wide variety of motorcycles compete in the segment. Now, both Kawasaki and TVS Motor Company are trying to capture the champion's crown in the category with the all-new W175 Street and the refreshed Apache RTR 160 4V.
Kawasaki W175 Street looks more appealing of the two
Kawasaki W175 Street has a retro-inspired design and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular halogen headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a raised handlebar. TVS Apache RTR 160 follows a modern design philosophy and flaunts a sharp-looking fuel tank, a dual-tone single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, an upswept dual-barrel exhaust, and a fully digital instrument console.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets 3 riding modes
The W175 Street comes equipped with a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS. On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 4V has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and three riding modes. The former gets dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter has a mono-shock unit. Both have telescopic forks at the front.
The Apache RTR 160 4V packs a more powerful engine
The Kawasaki W175 Street draws power from a 177cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that puts out 12.82hp of maximum power and 13.3Nm of peak torque. Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. Both bikes are equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Which one should you choose?
In India, both the Kawasaki W175 Street and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will set you back by Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former will appeal to people who aspire to own a retro-inspired design. However, with its better safety kit and powerful engine, our vote goes in favor of the Apache RTR 160 4V.