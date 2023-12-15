Simple Energy's most affordable EV launched at Rs. 1 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 01:53 pm Dec 15, 202301:53 pm

Simple Dot One rolls on 12-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Simple Energy)

Simple Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter, the Dot One, in India at a special introductory price of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). It is currently available only for customers in Bengaluru and can be booked via the brand's website. It is available in four single-tone and two dual-tone color options. This new all-electric offering joins the company's existing product, the Simple One.

Key specifications and features of the Simple Dot One

The Dot One is a sub-variant based on the Simple One's platform. With a 3.7kWh battery pack and an 8.5kW electric motor, the EV boasts a riding range of up to 151km on a single charge. The scooter can reach 40km/h from a standstill in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 105km/h. It features a large touchscreen instrument cluster with in-built navigation functions, phone connectivity, and a 35-liter under-seat storage.

Introductory prices are for limited buyers only

The announced price is only for a limited number of Bengaluru customers, with new pricing for subsequent buyers to be unveiled in January. However, Simple Energy has faced some controversy regarding delivery timelines for its Simple One scooter. Launched in August 2021 with over one lakh bookings, the first batch was finally delivered to customers in June this year after multiple delays.