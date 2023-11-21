Maserati GranTurismo and Folgore EV's India launch set for 2024

By Akash Pandey 04:41 pm Nov 21, 202304:41 pm

The GranTurismo is powered by a 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati has announced the arrival of its latest GranTurismo model in India for 2024, with both petrol and electric versions available. The petrol-powered GranTurismo is set to debut in the second quarter of 2024, followed by the electric model, dubbed Folgore, later in the year. The new GranTurismo showcases an evolved design while maintaining the sleek profile of its predecessor.

Design elements and features of the new GranTurismo

The refreshed GranTurismo features a striking Maserati Trident emblem upfront, accompanied by a bumper with bold vents and splitter component. Additional vents behind the grille assist in directing excess air over the vehicle's exterior. The signature triple vent design found on all Maserati models is also present. The rear design is a refined version of the previous generation, now sporting more streamlined triangular taillights. The all-electric Folgore shares the same general design but includes modified bumpers and Folgore fender badges.

The vehicle gets upgraded cabin and powertrain options

Inside, the new GranTurismo's cabin has been revamped with digital displays and touch-sensitive controls replacing numerous physical buttons. It includes a digital instrument panel, a sizable central touchscreen, and an auxiliary 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate control and seat adjustments. The petrol-powered GranTurismo is equipped with a 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine available in two configurations: standard (483hp/600Nm) and performance-oriented Trofeo (542hp/650Nm). Both versions come with all-wheel drive as standard.

All-electric GranTurismo Folgore will offer 450km per charge

The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore elevates performance with a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system generating 751hp and 1,350Nm. It boasts a 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 325km/h. The EV is powered by a 92.5kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 450km on a single charge. The new GranTurismo is anticipated to have a starting price of over Rs. 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India, with a variety of customization options for buyers to choose from.