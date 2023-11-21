Pure EV launches ecoDryft 350 electric bike: Check price, features

By Dwaipayan Roy

It delivers 171km of range per charge

Pure EV, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the ecoDryft 350 commuter bike at a competitive price of Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With a single charge range of 171km, the e-bike holds the title for the longest-range motorcycle in its category. The ecoDryft 350 is designed to compete with popular ICE commuter motorcycles such as the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and Honda Shine.

What about its performance?

The ecoDryft 350 features a 3.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that drives a 3kW (4hp) electric motor. It delivers a peak torque of 40Nm, enabling the e-motorcycle to achieve a top speed of 75km/h. Additionally, the bike offers three riding modes to accommodate various rider preferences. Pure EV asserts that the ecoDryft 350 can save riders around Rs. 7,000 or more compared to similar ICE commuter motorcycles.

Features and smart AI

Pure EV ecoDryft 350 is equipped with advanced features like Reverse Mode, Coasting Regen, Hill-Start Assist, Down-Hill Assist, and Parking Assist. It also includes Smart AI technology that monitors the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) to ensure longer battery life. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of Pure EV, said the ecoDryft 350 showcases their dedication to offering sustainable mobility solutions and believes it will revolutionize commuting in India.

Availability and financing options

The ecoDryft 350 can be purchased at over 100 Pure EV dealerships throughout India. To increase accessibility, the company provides an easy EMI option starting at Rs. 4,000 per month. Pure EV has also collaborated with various NBFCs, such as HeroFincorp, L&T Financial Services, and ICICI, to offer competitive financing options for prospective buyers. In the Indian market, the ecoDryft 350 will go head-to-head with the Hop Oxo electric motorcycle.

