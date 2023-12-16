You can book all-new Kia Sonet for Rs. 25,000

You can book all-new Kia Sonet for Rs. 25,000

By Pradnesh Naik 01:03 pm Dec 16, 202301:03 pm

The 2024 Kia Sonet rolls on 16-inch designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the refreshed version of the Sonet, its most popular compact SUV, in India. It sports an updated design, revamped interiors, and a host of new feel-good features. Official bookings for the new model are set to kick off on Wednesday (December 20) for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, per CarWale. Customers with a K-Code can enjoy faster delivery times.

Feature-loaded interiors, advanced safety equipment

The updated Sonet is packed with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless support, and a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a Bose music system, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Safety-wise, it has six airbags, a blind-spot monitor, 360-degree-view surround cameras, a Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, ABS, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Multiple powertrain and transmission options

The new Sonet offers three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Various transmission options, such as a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission), seven-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission), and an automatic torque converter unit, are offered. The SUV is available in seven trim levels and 11 color options to cater to a wide range of customer preferences.