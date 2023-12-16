You can book all-new Kia Sonet for Rs. 25,000
Kia Motors has revealed the refreshed version of the Sonet, its most popular compact SUV, in India. It sports an updated design, revamped interiors, and a host of new feel-good features. Official bookings for the new model are set to kick off on Wednesday (December 20) for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, per CarWale. Customers with a K-Code can enjoy faster delivery times.
Feature-loaded interiors, advanced safety equipment
The updated Sonet is packed with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless support, and a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a Bose music system, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. Safety-wise, it has six airbags, a blind-spot monitor, 360-degree-view surround cameras, a Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, ABS, and all-wheel disc brakes.
Multiple powertrain and transmission options
The new Sonet offers three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Various transmission options, such as a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission), seven-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission), and an automatic torque converter unit, are offered. The SUV is available in seven trim levels and 11 color options to cater to a wide range of customer preferences.