Kia EV3 concept debuts with quirky design, V2L technology

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Kia EV3 concept debuts with quirky design, V2L technology

By Pradnesh Naik 01:49 pm Oct 12, 202301:49 pm

Kia EV3 concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the EV3 concept, a compact electric crossover with a unique twist. Unlike its larger siblings, the EV6 and EV9, the all-new concept includes a rear seat that folds up to make room for an e-bike or electric scooter. This EV can also charge the micro-mobility device using vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology. This innovative feature sets the concept apart from other electric crossovers and appeals to city dwellers.

2/4

It was showcased at Kia's EV Day event in Seoul

At Kia Motors's inaugural EV Day event in Seoul, the EV3 Concept was displayed alongside the production-ready EV5 crossover and the new EV4 Concept sedan. However, only the EV3 offers the ability to store and charge an "electric micro-mobility solution." V2L technology is gaining traction in modern electric vehicles, transforming them into portable batteries capable of charging various electronic devices.

3/4

The 'Mycelium' console table is the standout feature of EV3

One standout feature of the EV3 Concept is its console table made from "Mycelium," the root-like structure of fungi. Marília Biill, Head of Color, Materials, and Finish Design at Kia Motors, explains that Mycelium allows the automaker to replicate natural processes and create more eco-friendly solutions. The material can be grown into any shape using a mold. The automaker is collaborating with partners to speed up the development of mycelium-based materials as part of its sustainability strategy.

4/4

Kia's ambitious plans for electric vehicle expansion

The EV3 Concept is vital in Kia's plan to broaden its electric vehicle lineup and achieve over one million global sales by 2026. The company aims for electric vehicles to account for nearly 40% of its global sales by 2030. Details about the concept's battery size and specifications remain under wraps, including whether it will use an 800V architecture for ultra-fast charging like the EV6 and EV9.