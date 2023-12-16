Simple Dot One vs Ather 450S vs Ola S1 X+

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Dec 16, 202303:10 am

Simple Dot One is offered with four single-tone and two dual-tone color options (Photo credit: Simple Energy)

Simple Energy's most affordable electric scooter, the Dot One, has gone official in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). Currently available in Bengaluru, the EV maker is expecting to expand to other cities soon. With a large battery that promises a range of up to 151km, how does it fare against the Ola S1 X+, Vida V1, and Ather 450S?

Firstly, let's take a look at the Simple Dot One

The Simple Dot One borrows design elements from the Simple One. It features an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat footboard, a digital instrument cluster, and 12-inch designer wheels. There are disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. With a large, fixed-type 3.7kWh battery, it has a claimed range of up to 151km.

The S1 X+ is the cheapest EV from Ola Electric

The Ola S1 X+ sports a unique dual-tone design and has a dual-pod LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, a flat footboard, and a sleek LED taillamp. It has drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The EV promises a range of up to 151km per charge with a 3kWh battery.

Ather 450S features a unique 'DeepView' LCD display

Ather 450S flaunts an angular design with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, 12-inch blacked-out wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable mono-shock unit. The electric scooter promises a range of up to 115km thanks to its 2.9kWh battery pack.

Hero VIDA V1 flaunts a quirky design and removable battery

Hero VIDA V1 follows a quirky design philosophy and features an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, split-type seats, broad side panels, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It has disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, riding modes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. With a combined capacity of 3.94kWh for removable battery packs, it promises a range of up to 110km.

Which one should you choose?

The Simple Dot One costs Rs. 99,000, while its closest rival, the Ola S1 X+ is priced at Rs. 89,999. The Ather 450S can be yours at Rs. 1.18 lakh, while the Hero VIDA V1 will set you back by Rs. 1.26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). We believe the Dot One is the best pick for its impressive specs and competitive price tag.