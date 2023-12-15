Everything we know about Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level electric SUV

Everything we know about Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level electric SUV

It will first arrive in Europe

German automaker Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a new entry-level electric SUV by 2026, following the debut of its ID2 entry-level EV hatchback. Both vehicles will first hit European markets before expanding globally. The electric SUV will replace the Volkswagen T-Cross, while the ID 2All concept, unveiled earlier this year, will take the place of the Polo.

Design and platform details

Although Volkswagen has only shared a silhouette of the upcoming SUV, camouflaged images have surfaced online. The near-production version is expected to be revealed in 2024, with the final version coming in 2025. Built on the shortened MEB Entry platform like the ID 2, the SUV will be produced beside the hatchback in Spain. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer's goal to make it a "love brand" again hints that each model may have a unique name, possibly keeping the 'ID' moniker.

What about its exterior?

The preview image of the SUV showcases a sleek, bold design that's more streamlined than current ID models. Volkswagen's head of design, Andreas Mindt, described it as "safe, confident, bold" and "simple, like the ID 2 All." The SUV will be about 4,100mm long with a 2,600mm wheelbase. It shall offer over 490-liters of boot space.

A 12.9-inch infotainment screen will be present inside

The interior of the upcoming electric car is expected to resemble the ID 2, featuring a 12.9-inch infotainment screen and a 10.9-inch digital driver display. It will use physical switches for audio and climate controls. Volkswagen aims to eliminate glue and hard plastics from its next-generation interiors to enhance material quality and reduce environmental impact.

Powertrain and battery options

The electric SUV will sport a single motor on the front axle, delivering 223hp, and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries. The larger battery should provide a range of roughly 450km and support 125kW charging, allowing for a 10-80% charge in just 20 minutes. With the smaller battery, the car will become one of the most affordable electric SUVs in the European market, aligning with Volkswagen's strategy to lower production and list prices of its EVs.