Tesla Cybertruck's interior revealed in a leaked video

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm Oct 03, 202301:15 pm

The car in the video shows 84% battery, but there is no range display (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla's Cybertruck has emerged in a new video, giving us the most in-depth look at its interior so far. The 56-second clip, which seems to be recorded by someone not affiliated with Tesla, displays the vehicle's main interface in action. The footage offers a peek at various aspects of the Cybertruck that haven't been seen before. These include the backup camera, map display, and vibrant ambient lighting strip, also found in the Model 3 and China-specific Model Y.

The around-view camera is still missing

The video shows the Cybertruck's interface, which resembles other Tesla models with the map on the right and vehicle display on the left. However, the division between the two is a blurred line instead of a solid one. The backup camera is activated at the beginning of the video, showing rear and side views. Interestingly, there is no around-view camera yet. The video also highlights the two-stage sun visor, similar to the one found in the Model X.

The video appears to have been shot in Columbus, Ohio

The footage seems to have been captured by someone who might not have had permission to access the vehicle. The language and captions are in Russian, indicating that it could have been recorded by someone who came across an unlocked car. Based on the GPS on the map, the car appears to be parked at or near a Manheim car auction lot outside Columbus, Ohio - a peculiar location for an unreleased high-profile vehicle.

Interior features and cupholders

The video reveals the insides of the Cybertruck, where a "tray" area between the front seats, similar to older Model S designs can be seen. The center console features octagonal "cyber cupholders" like those in the backseat but different from the rounded ones spotted on Franz von Holzhausen's Cybertruck in June. It has two phone charging spots available in front of the cupholders. The backseat area showcases a massive glass roof, which should create an open feeling during daylight hours.