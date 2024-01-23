India's first CNG cars with an automatic transmission teased

India's first CNG cars with an automatic transmission teased

By Dwaipayan Roy Jan 23, 2024

The cars will be launched soon

Tata Motors has teased automatic versions of its Tiago and Tigor CNG models. They will be launched in the coming weeks. This will make them the first CNG cars in India with an automatic transmission. The company is expected to offer Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) units for these models, with the XT and XZ+ variants likely to receive this combination. This exciting development aims to cater to drivers who prefer a new driving experience.

Design and interiors

The Tiago and Tigor CNG retain the design of the standard models. They flaunt sweptback projector headlights, a sleek grille, auto-folding ORVMs, wrap-around taillights, and two-tone alloy wheels. Both the hatchback and sedan offer a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Engine specifications

Currently, the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG are equipped with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 85hp and 113Nm of torque. When running on CNG, the output drops to 72hp and 95Nm. As of now, this engine is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. The introduction of automatic transmission options will provide added convenience for drivers.

What about their pricing?

The ex-showroom price for the Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 5.60 lakh, while the Tata Tigor begins at Rs. 6.30 lakh. It remains to be seen how the introduction of automatic transmission variants will affect their pricing structure. As the launch date nears, Tata Motors is expected to reveal more details about these new variants, giving potential buyers a better understanding of what to expect from these groundbreaking CNG vehicles in India.