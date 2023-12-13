Upcoming off-road capable SUVs in India: Mahindra, Tata, and more

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Upcoming off-road capable SUVs in India: Mahindra, Tata, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Dec 13, 202303:10 am

The new Thar will boast cosmetic as well as feature upgrades

India's off-road SUV market is booming, with models like the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Thar (3-door), Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Force Gurkha leading the pack. However, the excitement doesn't end there, as several new contenders are gearing up to join the off-road adventure. Here's what we know about upcoming off-road-capable SUVs from Mahindra, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Force Motors, and Toyota.

2/4

Five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar (5-door) is set to hit the roads by mid-2024, offering a more luxurious experience than its 3-door sibling. It will boast a redesigned front grille, LED projector headlamps, an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, a larger infotainment touchscreen, and updated upholstery. Force Gurkha (5-door) is also preparing for its Indian launch in the coming months. With bigger dimensions and extra doors, it will provide more cabin space, versatile seating configurations, and improved ingress/egress.

3/4

New Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster (facelift)

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is currently under development and expected to debut sometime next year. It will likely switch from the IMV platform to the TNGA-F architecture and be powered by a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Meanwhile, MG Gloster (facelift) has been spotted a few times, revealing new diamond-cut alloy wheels, updated taillamps, and a refreshed dashboard. It is speculated to continue offering its 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine options.

4/4

New Duster, Bolero, and Sierra

Slated for launch in 2025, the new-generation Renault Duster should be one of the best budget-friendly, off-road capable crossover SUVs here. It will likely be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations. Bolero is set for a major update likely around 2026, and will be based on Mahindra's U171 platform. Making a comeback in 2025, the Tata Sierra will blend nostalgia with modernity and will be offered in ICE and EV versions, with the electric model featuring a dual-motor AWD powertrain.