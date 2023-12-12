Tata Motors to launch dedicated EV showrooms on December 21

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:48 pm Dec 12, 202304:48 pm

They will provide DC fast-charging facilities

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its first-ever dedicated electric vehicle (EV) showrooms in India on December 21. Starting with two locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), by the end of 2024, the automaker aims to expand these showrooms to all major Tier-1 cities. These EV showrooms will be part of Tata's Tata.ev initiative, featuring a unique design, color scheme, and layout compared to the existing showrooms for Tata cars.

Showrooms to follow the 3S model

The new Tata EV showrooms will offer a 3S setup, including sales, service, and spares, depending on the location. They will also provide DC fast charging facilities for customers. This move is designed to enhance the overall customer experience and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The dedicated showrooms will exclusively cater to Tata's growing electric vehicle lineup.

Upcoming additions to Tata's EV portfolio

Currently, Tata Motors's EV portfolio includes the Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV. In 2024, the Punch EV and Curvv are expected to join the lineup. Additionally, the electric versions of Harrier, Safari, and the Sierra EV are anticipated to be unveiled next year, with a launch planned for early 2025. The dedicated showrooms will offer customers a wide range of electric vehicles to choose from as Tata Motors continues to expand its offerings in this segment.