Tata Motors accelerates development of hydrogen vehicles with new facilities

By Akash Pandey 04:43 pm Oct 23, 202304:43 pm

The facilities mark Tata's progress in carbon-neutral hydrogen propulsion technology development

Tata Motors has launched two cutting-edge research and development (R&D) centers in Pune, focusing on hydrogen propulsion technologies. These facilities feature an engine test cell designed for creating a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) and the required infrastructure for hydrogen fuel storage and dispensing for Fuel Cell and H2ICE vehicles. Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, expressed the company's belief that hydrogen is the future fuel, particularly for commercial vehicles.

Aiming for carbon neutrality and green mobility

The R&D centers align with Tata Motors's goal of providing eco-friendly mobility solutions and progressing toward carbon neutrality. Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO of Tata Motors, emphasized that this development demonstrates the company's ongoing dedication and leadership in achieving net zero and their long-term vision of offering diverse powertrain options across various segments under one roof. Tata Motors has consistently invested in hydrogen technology and remains devoted to maximizing its potential through research and product development.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles were showcased at Auto Expo

In early 2023, Tata Motors displayed an extensive range of commercial vehicle concepts at Auto Expo 2023. This included their flagship Prima tractor equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and Fuel Cell Technology, as well as the next-generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell bus. On September 25th, 2023, Tata Motors supplied two innovative, safer, new-generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered buses to Indian Oil Corporation as part of a 2021 tender agreement.

Leading the electrification journey in India

As one of India's most inventive vehicle manufacturers, Tata Motors's R&D facilities consistently create mobility solutions powered by alternative fuel technologies such as battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG, Hydrogen ICE, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell. The company is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in green technologies and has been at the forefront of India's electrification journey for cargo and passenger transportation.