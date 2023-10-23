Harley-Davidson X440's scrambler model to launch in India in 2024

Harley-Davidson X440's scrambler model to launch in India in 2024

By Akash Pandey 02:35 pm Oct 23, 202302:35 pm

The bike will offer a 19-inch alloy wheel. Representative image (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

The Indian motorcycle market is gearing up for the arrival of another scrambler, as Harley-Davidson plans to introduce its X440-based Scrambler. According to Carandbike, the launch may happen sometime in the second quarter of 2024, with deliveries kicking off soon after. This fresh addition, built on the Harley-Davidson X440 platform, has been designed in tandem with its counterpart, as per the report. It promises to bring a unique twist to the made-in-India X440 line-up.

Bike could have an original design

Although the design of the forthcoming X440 Scrambler is still under wraps, it is expected to be entirely original, bestowing the bike with its own exclusive character and identity. The model will probably share the 3.5-inch TFT display with the X440, offering connectivity features in top-spec trims such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, and music controls. Moreover, both wire-spoke wheels and alloys with tubeless tires could be available as options for the Scrambler.

Engine and chassis might remain similar to standard model

The Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler will be powered by the same 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve SOHC engine, generating 27hp at 6,000rpm and 38Nm at 4,000rpm. However, some tweaks will likely be made to the chassis and transmission to give the Scrambler its distinct personality and feel. A 19-inch front wheel is anticipated to boost ground clearance, accompanied by increased suspension travel and block pattern tires for scrambling capabilities.