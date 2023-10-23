India-bound Kia Carnival (facelift) spotted testing: Know design changes

Kia Carnival facelift will also be assembled in India via CKD kits. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors will introduce an updated version of Carnival in the Indian market next year. Its worldwide premiere is anticipated in the coming months. In the latest development, spy images of the revamped MPV have surfaced on Instagram courtesy @motorsjason, revealing the vehicle's updated design. The fresh Carnival will boast a more vertical front design, a broad grille, L-shaped headlights with matching daytime running lights, and chrome accents throughout the grille.

Exterior enhancements will provide a premium look to the MPV

The revamped Carnival will offer a sleek design on the front bumper, devoid of sharp lines or folds. A small air intake, encircled by a faux brushed aluminum skid plate, will lend the MPV a high-end appearance. The L-shaped motif will be present in the taillights, connected by an LED light bar. The tailgate will have a flat appearance with the license plate holder in the middle. The rear bumper will have a combination of matte black and chrome finishes.

Interior upgrades and seating options

Inside the 2024 Carnival, the dashboard and technology will receive a makeover, providing various seating configurations. The MPV will be equipped with new-style seats from the EV9 and extra features such as dual curved displays for instruments and infotainment, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for safety. The new alloy wheel design will be similar to the all-electric EV5 and EV9 SUVs. Higher-end versions will also include a dual sunroof arrangement and roof rails.

India launch is set for next year

As the global debut of the Carnival approaches, more information about the India-bound model is expected to emerge. In India, the MPV will be positioned between the Innova Hycross and Toyota Vellfire, without any direct competitors. Moreover, Kia intends to introduce its EV9 electric SUV in India next year, further strengthening its presence in the nation's automotive market.