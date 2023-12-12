Ather 450 Apex bookings open, new Warp+ riding mode revealed

By Akash Pandey 03:18 pm Dec 12, 202303:18 pm

The deliveries of the Ather 450 Apex will start in March 2024

Ather Energy's upcoming electric scooter, Ather 450 Apex, is getting closer to its launch, and the EV maker has opened bookings. You can book the scooter with a fully refundable amount of Rs. 2,500, and deliveries are scheduled to start in March 2024. Ather Energy has also teased new features for the 450 Apex, including a fresh riding mode called Warp+ and multi-level regenerative braking.

New features include Warp+ riding mode

The 450 Apex will debut a new riding mode, Warp+, which is expected to replace the current Warp mode and provide even faster acceleration. The existing 450X model's Warp mode already makes it one of India's quickest accelerating scooters. Moreover, the 450 Apex will likely include multi-level regen braking, as suggested by an official teaser. In contrast, the 450X features coasting regen, which slows down the scooter when the throttle is released without applying brakes.

It will offer better performance than 450X

The 450 Apex is expected to have the same 3.7kWh battery pack as the 450X but with slightly different tuning for enhanced performance beyond the 6.4kW output of the 450X. It could also include cruise control and at least single-channel ABS.

The scooter will feature transparent panels

Ather Energy has confirmed that transparent panels will return in the 450 Apex model. The electric scooter might also be available in a color scheme called Indium Blue. The anticipated price for the Ather 450 Apex is around Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, including FAME 2 subsidy), competing with rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, and TVS X.