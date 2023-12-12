Everything we know about production-specific Tata Sierra in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Dec 12, 2023

The car will arrive in 2025

The highly anticipated Tata Sierra SUV is one step closer to hitting the market, as patent images of the electric vehicle (EV) have recently been leaked online. Set to launch in 2025, the revamped Sierra will be available in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) options. The patent images indicate that the production-ready Sierra EV's design remains largely faithful to the concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2023.

What about its design?

The images showcase an upright nose with a prominent line dividing the front bumper, broad grille, and skid plate. The headlamp configuration seems to be split, featuring main headlamps positioned above the grille. A wide LED light bar sits atop the nose, with a sizable Tata logo nestled between the lightbar and grille. The flat bonnet blends with the bar and displays two vertically-positioned creases at each end. The sides reveal rectangular wheel arches with contrasting body cladding.

Expected features and launch timeline

The glasshouse design appears to mirror the concept, sporting a distinctive B-pillar and quarter glass behind the rear door. While the rear look is not visible in the patent images, it's expected to closely resemble the concept but with more practical elements. Tata Motors may introduce the EV model first, followed by its ICE counterpart. Additional details on the new Sierra are likely to emerge as we approach its 2025 market launch.